SVMK Inc (SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum Sells 2,685 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $33,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $12.80 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,572,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,369,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,866,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

About SVMK

SurveyMonkey Inc develops online survey software to Fortune 100 companies, other businesses, academic institutions, organizations, and individuals worldwide. It offers SurveyMonkey that enables users to design and send professional surveys, and perform data analysis, as well as support various projects, teams, and organizations; SurveyMonkey CX, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) solution to collect, understand, and act on customer feedback; and Wufoo, which helps users to create contact forms, online surveys, and invitations.

