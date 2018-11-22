Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Quest Diagnostics worth $55,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus set a $106.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $108.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

DGX opened at $93.21 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $90.54 and a one year high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

