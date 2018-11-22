Swiss National Bank Sells 32,700 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 918,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $53,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $19,220,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $5,192,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $1,411,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $78,105.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

