Switcheo (SWTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $23,272.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00132698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00198406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.97 or 0.09220632 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009556 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.