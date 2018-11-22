Symons Capital Management Inc. Invests $287,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,724,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,024,000 after purchasing an additional 138,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 677,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 116,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $203,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,479.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,514.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

