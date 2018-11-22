Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post sales of $86.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.26 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $330.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $325.79 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $343.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 26,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $158,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 153,652 shares of company stock valued at $898,362 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 189,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,467. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

