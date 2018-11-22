Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.38. Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 5365675 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGYP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The firm has a market cap of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.38.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGYP. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,300,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,910,000 after purchasing an additional 568,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2,579.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 485,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 384,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGYP)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

