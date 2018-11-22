Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 28,200 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMBH. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 190.0% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 226,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 148,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter worth $4,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

