Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 740 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.20% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $564.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $90.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $845,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/systematic-financial-management-lp-sells-740-shares-of-bank-of-marin-bancorp-bmrc.html.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.