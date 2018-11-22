T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Holdings Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $91.48 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

