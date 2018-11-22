Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,622 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,266,000 after acquiring an additional 566,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 155,289 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

TCMD opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.29, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $205,226.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,176,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,121 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

