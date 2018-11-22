Tahoe Resources’ (THO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) in a research report released on Monday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

TSE THO opened at C$4.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Tahoe Resources has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$7.27.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

