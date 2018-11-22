Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 677,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,514.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $203,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,479.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

