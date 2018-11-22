Tarena International (TEDU) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 7754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Tarena International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tarena International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tarena International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tarena International in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tarena International by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $454.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

