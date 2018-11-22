Target (TGT) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.19.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,721,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,001. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 739.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

