Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.69. 279,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$48.92 and a 12 month high of C$64.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 72.88%.

In related news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of Tc Pipelines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.90 per share, with a total value of C$50,570.00. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.60, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $126,324.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.