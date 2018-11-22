Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 20,544 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 199.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

