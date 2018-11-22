Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 40,250 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 73.2% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,610.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 256,421 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC set a $61.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

