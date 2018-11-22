Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 357,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 103,546 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

