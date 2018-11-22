Teekay Tankers (TNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $1.02. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 32225 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TNK. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1.00 price target on Teekay Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,714,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 750,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $298.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

