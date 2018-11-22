Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.19 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7,208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

