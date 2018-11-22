Telenav Inc (TNAV) CEO H.P. Jin Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) CEO H.P. Jin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,259.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TNAV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 37,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Telenav Inc has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.74 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNAV shares. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telenav by 163.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Telenav during the second quarter worth about $415,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telenav by 11.0% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Telenav by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telenav during the third quarter worth about $2,706,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

