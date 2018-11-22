Telenav Inc (TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal Buys 10,951 Shares

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal bought 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $50,265.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $765,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal bought 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00.

TNAV opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Telenav Inc has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.74 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenav has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Telenav by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telenav by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telenav by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Telenav by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

