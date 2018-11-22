Telenav (TNAV) & Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Head-To-Head Survey

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telenav and Coda Octopus Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $106.18 million 1.79 -$89.11 million ($1.95) -2.15 Coda Octopus Group $18.02 million 3.65 $3.33 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telenav.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -66.53% -115.32% -27.32% Coda Octopus Group 9.91% 7.80% 5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telenav and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenav presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 120.24%. Given Telenav’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Telenav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Telenav shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Telenav has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Telenav on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Telenav GPS Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar that provides 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a 3D sonar for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market that provides real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications; and Echoscope XD for wider area of view. Further, the company provides engineering services to subsea and prime defense contractors; and rugged visual computers and small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

