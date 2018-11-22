Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 59.75 ($0.78), with a volume of 26500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.75 ($0.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Hornbuckle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,538.74).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ten-lifestyle-group-teng-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-60-50.html.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to high-net-worth members worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform. Its corporate clients include private banks, retail banks, premium payment cards providers, and luxury brands.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.