Ten Lifestyle Group (TENG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.50

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 59.75 ($0.78), with a volume of 26500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.75 ($0.85).
Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.
In other news, insider Sarah Hornbuckle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,538.74).
Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile (LON:TENG)
Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to high-net-worth members worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform. Its corporate clients include private banks, retail banks, premium payment cards providers, and luxury brands.
Recommended Story: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.