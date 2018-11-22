Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,215. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 268,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,388,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,771.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 68,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

