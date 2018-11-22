Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

