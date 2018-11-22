Teradyne (TER) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. Bank of America’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TER. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teradyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Teradyne stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 598,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

