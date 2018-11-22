Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $411.79 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00015745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone and Gatecoin. Tezos has a total market cap of $411.79 million and $1.71 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00130474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00191626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.85 or 0.09217811 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00022208 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 763,306,930 coins and its circulating supply is 607,489,041 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, HitBTC, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.