TFI International Inc (TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.36.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TFI International from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

TFII opened at C$44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TFI International has a one year low of C$29.09 and a one year high of C$49.00.

In other news, insider Tfi International Inc. bought 73,787 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,209,734.50.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

