The Advisory Board (ABCO) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 1.60

News headlines about The Advisory Board (NASDAQ:ABCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Advisory Board earned a news impact score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ABCO stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The Advisory Board has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

About The Advisory Board

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

