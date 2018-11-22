The Medicines Company (MDCO) EVP Buys $992,419.00 in Stock

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $992,419.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,876.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MDCO stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $41.57.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1,477.75% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 21.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 8.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

