The Sage Group plc (SGE) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.85

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.85 ($0.14) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 557.20 ($7.28) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

In other news, insider Donald H. Brydon acquired 22,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £113,300 ($148,046.52).

SGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 647.15 ($8.46).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

