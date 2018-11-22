The Sage Group (SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price (down from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.15 ($8.46).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 545.40 ($7.13) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

In other news, insider Donald H. Brydon purchased 22,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £113,300 ($148,046.52).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

