The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGE. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 647.15 ($8.46).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 555.40 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.85 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.65.

In related news, insider Donald H. Brydon acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £113,300 ($148,046.52).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

