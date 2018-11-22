Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $270.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter on a promising note with both earnings and revenues surpassing the consensus mark. The company saw strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography. It particularly registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided its performance. The company’s recently-closed acquisition of Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD should add complementary cell culture products to Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offerings. Also, the company’s initiative to buy Gatan to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s business segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose a threat. Thermo Fisher outperformed its industry in the past three months.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.55.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $233.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

