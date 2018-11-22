Third Point LLC Has $242.96 Million Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $242,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.55.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $225.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $165.68 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Third Point LLC Has $242.96 Million Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/third-point-llc-has-242-96-million-position-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.