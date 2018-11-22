Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Has $760,000 Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $206,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy French acquired 2,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,569.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

