Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,642,000 after buying an additional 511,948 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,645,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,586,000 after purchasing an additional 172,070 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 866,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 263,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $173,393.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,449.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 22,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $1,571,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,802.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,474 shares of company stock worth $10,105,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/thomson-horstmann-bryant-inc-sells-1248-shares-of-fox-factory-holding-corp-foxf.html.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.