Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.04 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. 650,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,658. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 39,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

