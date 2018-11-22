ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.22 ($29.32).

Shares of TKA opened at €16.32 ($18.97) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

