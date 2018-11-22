Timothy Connors Sells 34,000 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Connors also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, November 14th, Timothy Connors sold 74,707 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,910,584.72.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/timothy-connors-sells-34000-shares-of-prestige-consumer-healthcare-inc-pbh-stock.html.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.