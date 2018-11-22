Timothy P. Moran Acquires 15,000 Shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Stock

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) CEO Timothy P. Moran acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 31,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Motus GI in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

