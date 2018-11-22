Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,634,000 after acquiring an additional 164,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,904,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $598,322,000 after acquiring an additional 511,913 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 482,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 545,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 705,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.49.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

