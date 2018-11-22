TJX Companies (TJX) Price Target Cut to $51.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.19.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. 10,857,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,874. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 7.98%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,320,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,740,690,000 after buying an additional 1,089,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,992,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,799,669,000 after buying an additional 949,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,830,461,000 after purchasing an additional 715,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,480,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $807,199,000 after purchasing an additional 135,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,617,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $741,239,000 after purchasing an additional 740,409 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

