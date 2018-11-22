TJX Companies (TJX) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.40

Media coverage about TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TJX Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the apparel and home fashions retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted TJX Companies’ analysis:

Shares of TJX opened at $46.16 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $55.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

