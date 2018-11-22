Tokia Reaches Market Cap of $138,812.00 (TKA)

Tokia (CURRENCY:TKA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Tokia has a market capitalization of $138,812.00 and approximately $530.00 worth of Tokia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Tokia has traded down 47.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00132410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00197988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.09281212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Tokia Profile

Tokia’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Tokia’s total supply is 52,669,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,135,421 tokens. The official message board for Tokia is medium.com/@tokia_io. The Reddit community for Tokia is /r/TOKIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokia’s official website is www.tokia.io. Tokia’s official Twitter account is @tokia_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokia Token Trading

Tokia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.