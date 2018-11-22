Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 413 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $10,600,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock opened at $265.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $216.47 and a 12 month high of $280.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $477,513.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $318,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $14,800,841.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,872,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,809 shares of company stock valued at $20,740,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.22.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/toronto-dominion-bank-buys-413-shares-of-cooper-companies-inc-coo.html.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.