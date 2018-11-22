Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.05 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,620,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.11 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/toronto-dominion-bank-has-10-05-million-stake-in-comerica-incorporated-cma.html.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.