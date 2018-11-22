Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.31 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $174.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

In other news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

